BRIEF-Generali held 3.376 stake in Intesa as of Jan 23-filing
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Dec 29 First Shanghai Investments Ltd
* JV co will be principally engaged in securities brokerage, underwriting and sponsor services, proprietary trading
* Co will finance its capital contribution to jv company of rmb150 million by internal resources
* Unit entered jv agreement with China Kweichow Moutai, Huakang Insurance, Black Marble Securities, Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile,Zhuhai Zhengbang Logistics
* Registered capital of jv company is expected to be RMB2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Vietnam's Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank