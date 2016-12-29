Dec 29 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals-amendment allowed to exchange $3 million principal balance convertible note dated Jan 22, 2016 for $3 million term loan-sec filing

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals- on Dec 27 co entered into third amendment to loan and security agreement dated May 11, 2015-sec filing