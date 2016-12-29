Dec 29 Amyris Inc :

* Amyris - entered into exchange agreement with holders of its outstanding 3pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2017 - sec filing

* Amyris inc - pursuant to agreement, co,holders agreed to exchange 3pct notes for about $19.1 million of co's 9.50pct convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text :(bit.ly/2iIzlK2) Further company coverage: