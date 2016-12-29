US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings reignite rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
Dec 29 Amyris Inc :
* Amyris - entered into exchange agreement with holders of its outstanding 3pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2017 - sec filing
* Amyris inc - pursuant to agreement, co,holders agreed to exchange 3pct notes for about $19.1 million of co's 9.50pct convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text :(bit.ly/2iIzlK2) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* TDS ELECTS TO RECEIVE $75.1 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM FCC'S ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited