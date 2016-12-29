Dec 29 Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Reinforces its footprint in discovery pharmacology with acquisition of Villapharma in Spain

* Transaction is expected to close in February 2017, upon fulfillment of customary closing conditions

* Villapharma expects to generate more than 6 million euros ($6.3 million) of revenues in 2016 with EBITDA margins compatible with group objective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9569 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)