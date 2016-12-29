US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings reignite rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
Dec 29 Intrexon Corp
* Intrexon Corp - following distribution, Intrexon will continue to hold a majority of aquabounty's outstanding common stock
* Distribution is expected to be made on January 18, 2017
* Intrexon announces a special stock dividend of shares of Aquabounty Technologies
* Announced a special stock dividend of 53.3 million shares of common stock of Aquabounty Technologies Inc
* TDS ELECTS TO RECEIVE $75.1 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM FCC'S ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited