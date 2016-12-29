BRIEF-Google suspended more than 1,300 accounts for tabloid cloaking in 2016
* Google - from Nov-Dec 2016, reviewed 550 sites that were suspected of misrepresenting content to users, including impersonating news organizations
Dec 29 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Receives order from brand supplier worth about 5 million Swedish crowns ($547,591)
* Order covers total responsibility for delivery of technical platform with ZetaDisplay's cloud-based CMS platform ZetaPortal, including operation and support
* Roll-out will takes place during 2017
* Fillon says campaign of political "stink bombs" is under way
* FY revenue 11.6 million euros ($12.45 million) versus 7.5 million euros year ago