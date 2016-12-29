BRIEF-CS Communication & Systemes FY revenue 176.5 million euros
* FY revenue 176.5 million euros ($189.33 million) versus 169.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 29 Cni Holdings Bhd -
* Tan Sia Swee redesignated to non executive director from executive director Source text (bit.ly/2itphkP) Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue is 40.3 million euros ($43.2 million) versus 36.0 million euros a year ago
Jan 25 The Boston Celtics will wear General Electric Co's corporate logo on their jerseys during basketball games beginning next season, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.