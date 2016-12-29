Dec 29 Berjaya Corporation Bhd :

* Qtrly group revenue 2.46 bln rgt vs 2.26 bln rgt; qtrly net profit 176.5 mln rgt vs 122.3 mln rgt

* The board does not recommend any dividend for the current quarter

* "The directors are of the view that the group's operating environment will be very challenging going forward"