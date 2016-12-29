US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings reignite rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
Dec 29 Nuvasive Inc
* Nuvasive to resume XLIF procedures in Japan in first quarter 2017
* Instruments used in XLIF procedure receive Class III approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
* In connection with MHLW approval, co has agreed to provide additional training for surgeons with limited experience in XLIF
* Received approval for instruments used in extreme lateral interbody fusion procedure by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* TDS ELECTS TO RECEIVE $75.1 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM FCC'S ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited