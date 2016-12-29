BRIEF-Google suspended more than 1,300 accounts for tabloid cloaking in 2016
* Google - from Nov-Dec 2016, reviewed 550 sites that were suspected of misrepresenting content to users, including impersonating news organizations
Dec 29 Jagran Prakashan Ltd :
* Says board to consider buy-back of shares Source text: bit.ly/2ihdq9G Further company coverage:
* Google - from Nov-Dec 2016, reviewed 550 sites that were suspected of misrepresenting content to users, including impersonating news organizations
* Fillon says campaign of political "stink bombs" is under way
* FY revenue 11.6 million euros ($12.45 million) versus 7.5 million euros year ago