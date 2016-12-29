Dec 29 United Wagon Company

* Says its unit, TD OVK, opens 10 billion rouble ($165.55 million) credit line at Bank FC Otkritie

* Total value of the deal, including fees and interest is 16.82 billion roubles

* The term of credit line is Dec. 29, 2021 Source text - bit.ly/2hQju82

Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.4056 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)