Dec 29 Amyris Inc :

* Amyris agrees debt exchange to extend maturities to 2019

* Amyris - signed definitive agreement to exchange $15.3 million of 3 pct notes due march 2017 into co's existing 9.5 pct notes due april 2019

* In addition,senior secured debt held by stegodon corporation totaling $28.6 million, due feb 2017, will be extended to october 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: