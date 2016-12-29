US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings reignite rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
Dec 29 Amyris Inc :
* Amyris agrees debt exchange to extend maturities to 2019
* Amyris - signed definitive agreement to exchange $15.3 million of 3 pct notes due march 2017 into co's existing 9.5 pct notes due april 2019
* In addition,senior secured debt held by stegodon corporation totaling $28.6 million, due feb 2017, will be extended to october 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* TDS ELECTS TO RECEIVE $75.1 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM FCC'S ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited