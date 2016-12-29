BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
Dec 29 Galectin Therapeutics Inc :
* Galectin Therapeutics announces $4 million in new equity financings
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc- Top-line data readout of nash-cx trial remains on track for December, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2,250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK