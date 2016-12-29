EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 29 Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd
* Registered capital of jv company is expected to be rmb2 billion
* Unit entered jv agreement with China Kweichow Moutai, Huakang Insurance, Fs Financial , Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile and Zhuhai Zhengbang Logistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. health insurers are making their case to Republican lawmakers over how Americans sign up for individual insurance and pushing for other changes to shape the replacement of former President Barack Obama's national healthcare law.
BRASILIA, Jan 25 Brazilian public health officials are working to stop an outbreak of yellow fever that has killed at least 40 people in Brazil from becoming an epidemic, urging people to seek vaccinations in nine of the country's 26 states.