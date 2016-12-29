Dec 29 Hong Kong Building And Loan Agency Ltd :

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Agreed to place, an aggregate of up to 384.4 million placing shares at placing price of HK$0.36 per share

* Net proceeds from placing of placing shares are approximately HK$138.4 million

* Placing agent is RHB Securities hong kong limited

* Intends to utilize net proceeds from placing for repayment of existing indebtedness and/or for possible investments in future