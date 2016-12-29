BRIEF-Generali held 3.376 stake in Intesa as of Jan 23-filing
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Dec 29 TBC Bank Group Plc :
* Has invested 100 mln Georgian lari into its subsidiary, JSC TBC Bank for purpose of optimization of group's capital structure
* TBC Bank intends to increase its authorized share capital by 2.6 mln new shares which will be offered pro-rata to all existing shareholders of TBC Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Vietnam's Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank