Dec 29 TBC Bank Group Plc :

* Has invested 100 mln Georgian lari into its subsidiary, JSC TBC Bank for purpose of optimization of group's capital structure

* TBC Bank intends to increase its authorized share capital by 2.6 mln new shares which will be offered pro-rata to all existing shareholders of TBC Bank