BRIEF-Generali held 3.376 stake in Intesa as of Jan 23-filing
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Dec 29 Aforti Holding SA :
* Buys from Invista remaining 90.01 pct stake and reaches full ownership of Aforti Securities
* Payment for the sale amounting to 2.3 million zlotys ($545,929) was booked in H1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2130 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
