Dec 29 Aforti Holding SA :

* Buys from Invista remaining 90.01 pct stake and reaches full ownership of Aforti Securities

* Payment for the sale amounting to 2.3 million zlotys ($545,929) was booked in H1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2130 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)