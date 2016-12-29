BRIEF-Generali held 3.376 stake in Intesa as of Jan 23-filing
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Dec 29 SRE Group Ltd :
* Joint venture with total capital commitment of rmb5.12 billion
* It is expected that joint venture will not be consolidated in financial statements of group
* CMBC-designated general partner, SRE general partner, superior limited partner and inferior limited partners entered into jv agreement
* Purpose of joint venture is to acquire from CMBC right of return in respect of property projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
