Dec 29 SRE Group Ltd :

* Joint venture with total capital commitment of rmb5.12 billion

* It is expected that joint venture will not be consolidated in financial statements of group

* CMBC-designated general partner, SRE general partner, superior limited partner and inferior limited partners entered into jv agreement

* Purpose of joint venture is to acquire from CMBC right of return in respect of property projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: