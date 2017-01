Dec 29 Intarcia Therapeutics:

* Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will invest up to $140 million; $50 million as investment into Series EE round

* Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation investment also includes up to $90 million in non-dilutive milestone-based grants

* As part of financing, company enters into relationship with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop and advance an anti-HIV prophylactic