Dec 30 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S
* MPI and Oncology Venture enters exclusivity and ownership agreements of special purpose
vehicles - financing secured for the first two special purpose vehicles
* MPI grants Oncology Venture three year world-wide exclusivity to MPI drug response
prediction technology which Oncology Venture will use for drug development
* In return for extended exclusive license MPI is to receive warrants entitling to
subscription of shares in Oncology Venture at price of 10 Swedish crowns ($1.10) per share
* Furthermore Oncology Venture and MPI agree to convert Oncology Venture license payment to
MPI in relation to projects spun out to special purpose vehicles
