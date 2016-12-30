BRIEF-Textron sees FY 2017 revenue about $14.3 billion
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
Dec 30 Kuka Ag
* US government authorities CFIUS (committee on foreign investment in united states) and DDTC(directorate of defense trade controls) on December 29, 2016 have cleared take-over of Kuka Aktiengesellschaft by Mecca International (BVI) limited, a 100% subsidiary of Midea group co., LTD.
* Thus, all closing conditions of tender offer of June 16, 2016 have been met
* US government authorities grant clearances for take-over of Kuka by Midea
* Settlement of tender offer can be expected in first half of January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.