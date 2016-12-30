Dec 30 Kuka Ag

* US government authorities CFIUS (committee on foreign investment in united states) and DDTC(directorate of defense trade controls) on December 29, 2016 have cleared take-over of Kuka Aktiengesellschaft by Mecca International (BVI) limited, a 100% subsidiary of Midea group co., LTD.

* Thus, all closing conditions of tender offer of June 16, 2016 have been met

* US government authorities grant clearances for take-over of Kuka by Midea

* Settlement of tender offer can be expected in first half of January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: