Dec 30 UMW Holdings Bhd

* Says retirement of Tan Sri Datuk Asmat Bin Kamaludin as non independent and non executive chairman

* Says appointment of Tan Sri Dato' Sri Hamad Kama Piah Bin Che Othman as non independent and non executive chairman