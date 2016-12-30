Dec 30 Heitech Padu Bhd

* n 28 dec 2016 received a letter of award for new core banking infrastructure technology refresh project for bank simpanan nasional

* Scope of project is for delivery of hardware, software, services and maintenance for new core banking infrastructure technology refresh

* Consideration for the contract is rm43.8 million

* Total contract value of the project is rm53.6 million

* "Letter of award will have a positive effect on the earnings per share" Source (bit.ly/2iMsAXG) Further company coverage: