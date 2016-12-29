BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
Dec 29 General Cable Corp -
* General Cable resolves ongoing SEC and DOJ investigations
* General Cable will pay fines, disgorgement and pre-judgment interest to SEC and DOJ in total amount of $82.3 million
* As a result of resolutions with DOJ and SEC, General Cable will record a charge of approximately $49.3 million in Q4 of 2016
* General Cable - Taking the charge into account, general cable to have recognized all costs associated with resolution of this matter with DOJ and SEC
* General Cable - In light of significant compliance enhancements made by co to date, neither DOJ nor SEC is requiring an independent compliance monitor
* As a result of resolutions with DOJ and SEC, General Cable will disgorge profits of approximately $51.2 million
* General Cable Corp - Has instead agreed to annual self-reporting for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2,250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK