BRIEF-Generali held 3.376 stake in Intesa as of Jan 23-filing
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Dec 29 Gequity SpA :
* Board acknowledges the final results of the rights issue for up to 5.2 million euros
* Reports that 57,847,209 shares were subscribed for 2.9 million euros ($3.04 million), corresponding to 55.15 pct of the shares in the offer, combined with 57,847,209 warrants
* Board extends the subscription period for convertible bond "Gequity S.p.A. convertibile 4% 2016-2021" to Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
