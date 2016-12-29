UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Nikkei:
* Hon Hai Precision Industry plans to turn an LCD screen joint venture with Sharp into a subsidiary, investing a total of 52.1 billion yen-Nikkei
* Sharp's stake in Sakai Display Products will decline from around 40 percent to just over 26 percent, Hon Hai will have a 53 percent interest-Nikkei
* Hon Hai unit Sharp will sell 436,000 shares in Sakai Display Products for 17.1 billion yen to investment co owned by Hon Hai chief Terry Gou -Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2iibluh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources