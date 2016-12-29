Dec 29 Fortress Investment Group LLC
* Inventergy Global Inc - restructuring agreement to amend
revenue sharing and note purchase agreement entered into on
October 1, 2014
* Inventergy Global - restructuring agreement suspends co's
minimum liquidity covenant, each to permit time for company to
effect SPE structure
* Inventergy Global Inc - upon SPE structure becoming
effective, company's note obligations to Fortress will be
extinguished
* Inventergy Global Inc - co, units entered restructuring
agreement with certain affiliates of Fortress Investment Group,
LLC
* Inventergy Global Inc - restructuring agreement defers any
amortization payments on notes held by Fortress until April 1,
2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2iiSWNK)
Further company coverage: