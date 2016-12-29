Siemens to pick banks for Healthineers listing - sources
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 German industrial group Siemens will shortly start picking banks to organise a stock market listing of its healthcare business, three people close to the matter said.
Dec 29 Ramaco Resources Inc:
* Files for an IPO of upto $100 million - SEC Filing
* Applied to list co's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "METC."
* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text - bit.ly/2ivkLC5
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
* Kimbell Royalty Partners sees IPO of 5 million common units priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per common unit - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2jpfQVQ