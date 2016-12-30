Bidding at U.S. 5-year note sale lowest since July
NEW YORK, Jan 25 A gauge of investor and bond dealer demand at Wednesday's auction of $34 billion in U.S. five-year Treasury notes fell to its weakest level since July, according to Treasury data.
Dec 30 Cambridge Industrial Trust
* Ooi Eng Peng will be appointed as chairman of board upon retirement of Chua Yong Hai
* Chua Yong Hai, currently chairman of board is retiring Source text (bit.ly/2iKfhmh) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 A gauge of investor and bond dealer demand at Wednesday's auction of $34 billion in U.S. five-year Treasury notes fell to its weakest level since July, according to Treasury data.
LONDON, Jan 25 The fast-growing financial technology sector could hold big "systemic risks" for the banking sector and the broader economy which need to be addressed by bank regulators around the world, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 The confirmation process for Republican President Donald Trump's choice to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be moving forward without any hiccups.