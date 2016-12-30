Dec 30 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* On Nov. 23 it was announced that bank is required to include additional Tier 1 capital
from
Danish State of 312 million Danish crowns ($44.1 million) in its individual solvency need as
of Jan. 1, 2017
* Is not considered likely that bank can cover stricter requirements for capital
conservation buffer in full as of Jan. 1, 2017, but only that bank can cover majority thereof
* Will continue to be subject to certain statutory restrictions on payment of bonus and
dividend
* In addition, bank must prepare and submit capital conservation plan for Danish FSA's
approval
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 7.0737 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)