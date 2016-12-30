Dec 30 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd

* Unit, company and Nanjing Xinjiekou signed and entered into termination agreement a and termination agreement b

* GMSC and Nanjing Xinjiekou entered into profit compensation termination agreement to terminate previous profit compensation agreement

* GMSC to make profit guarantee and compensation in favour of purchaser in respect of adjusted CCBC net profit rmb300 million , rmb360 million, rmb432 million for 3years respectively

* GMSC conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, new target CCBC shares, at consideration of rmb5.764 billion