BRIEF-Supersonic Imagine 2016 sales rise by 11 pct to 22.2 million euros
* Reports 2016 sales growth by 11 pct to 22.2 million euros ($23.82 million)
Dec 30 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd
* Unit, company and Nanjing Xinjiekou signed and entered into termination agreement a and termination agreement b
* GMSC and Nanjing Xinjiekou entered into profit compensation termination agreement to terminate previous profit compensation agreement
* GMSC to make profit guarantee and compensation in favour of purchaser in respect of adjusted CCBC net profit rmb300 million , rmb360 million, rmb432 million for 3years respectively
* GMSC conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, new target CCBC shares, at consideration of rmb5.764 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports 2016 sales growth by 11 pct to 22.2 million euros ($23.82 million)
* HAS LAUNCHED A FOCUSED GENOMIC PANEL FOR HEREDITARY BREAST AND OVARIAN CANCER SYNDROME (HBOC)
Jan 25 The Boston Celtics will wear General Electric Co's corporate logo on their jerseys during basketball games beginning next season, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.