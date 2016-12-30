BRIEF-Accenture acquires solid servision to significantly expand servicenow capabilities
Dec 30 Viad Corp :
* Viad Corp- on dec 29, acquired business of Flyover Canada for an aggregate purchase price of $68.8 million Canadian (approximately $50.6 million u.s.) in cash Source text:(bit.ly/2iMAikt) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.