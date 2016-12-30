Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd
* Gne and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Purchaser being Yip Sum Yin
* GCL-Poly directors expect that GCL-poly group would record from proposed disposal an unaudited loss before taxation of rmb138.4 million
* GNE and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement, GNE has agreed to sell, entire equity interest in target
* Deal for fixed price of hk$250 million plus adjustment amount
* GNE directors expect that GNE group would record from proposed disposal an unaudited loss before taxation of approximately rmb183.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)