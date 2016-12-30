Dec 30 Phoenix New Media Ltd :
* Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to
preferred shares of yidian
* Phoenix New Media - has agreed to exercise its right to
convert us$20 million of loans granted by company to Particle
Inc in January and April 2016
* Phoenix New Media Ltd - upon completion of conversion,
company is expected to own approximately 47.8% of total
outstanding shares of particle
* Phoenix New Media Ltd - to convert US$20 million of loans
granted by company to particle inc into series d1 preferred
shares to be issued by particle
