Dec 30 Japfa Ltd :

* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of co for current financial year

* Units in Vietnam, Japfa comfeed Vietnam, Japfa Comfeed Long An and Japfa Comfeed Binh Thuan entered into merger agreement

* JCMPL and JCBT will be merged into JCV with effect from 1 january 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: