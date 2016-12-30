UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Japfa Ltd :
* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of co for current financial year
* Units in Vietnam, Japfa comfeed Vietnam, Japfa Comfeed Long An and Japfa Comfeed Binh Thuan entered into merger agreement
* JCMPL and JCBT will be merged into JCV with effect from 1 january 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources