Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 Qpr Software Plc
* Delivers Finnish public sector enterprise architecture modeling service to Ministry of Finance
* Ministry has, however, a right to terminate contract after two years, or to continue contract term for a maximum of two years
* Contract term is four years, from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020
* Minimum contract value during first two years of is 0.2 million euros ($211,180) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)