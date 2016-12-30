Dec 30 PWC Capital Inc :

* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc. Announce that securityholders approved the merger and related transactions

* Pwc capital inc says has delivered notices of redemption to holders of its 7.5% notes maturing on march 31, 2017

* Pwc capital inc - merger is expected to close in Q1 of calendar 2017