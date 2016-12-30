US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as earnings, Trump rekindle rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Dec 30 Organigram Holdings Inc
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc - voluntarily recalling certain lots of medical marijuana which were supplied between August and December 2016
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc - in event that number of contaminated lots significantly increases, company's operating revenue could be negatively affected
* OrganiGram announces voluntary product recall
* OrganiGram Holdings - recall due to detection of amounts of unapproved pesticide not registered for use on marijuana under pest control products act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Target Corp said it would introduce a policy aimed at removing many harmful chemicals used in its personal care, beauty and textiles products, and the retailer would ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in all products it sells by 2020.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.