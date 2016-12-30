US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as earnings, Trump rekindle rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Dec 30 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - entered into an agreement with Privet Fund LP and Privet Fund Management LLC
* Pursuant to agreement, co agreed to increase size of its board from seven to eight members
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - agreed to appoint Ryan Levenson to fill vacancy on board with his term expiring at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - on December 23, 2016 entered into an amendment of agreement with Eastern Shipbuilding Group
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - as per ESG agreement amendment, purchase price of dual mode articulated tug/barge trailing suction Hopper Dredge increased to $159 million
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - ESG agreement amendment also extends delivery date for dual mode articulated tug/barge trailing suction Hopper Dredge to Q2 2017
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - Privet Group is the beneficial owner of approximately 5.2 pct of the company's outstanding shares of common stock
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - agreement with Eastern Shipbuilding Group is for construction of dual mode articulated tug/barge trailing suction Hopper Dredge Source text: (bit.ly/2imFBUG) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Target Corp said it would introduce a policy aimed at removing many harmful chemicals used in its personal care, beauty and textiles products, and the retailer would ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in all products it sells by 2020.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.