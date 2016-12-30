Dec 30 China Kangda Food Co Ltd

* Group A vendors on 30 dec & group B vendor on 28 dec have entered into two mou for a possible disposal of all of their interests in co

* Gao Sishi, Gao Yanxu, Cheng Xiutai, Zhang Qi, Kang Peiqiang and Hu Wenbo are group A vendors; Zensho Holdings is group B vendor

* Pursuant to mou A with group A vendors, potential purchaser has agreed to a deposit in sum of hk$10 million