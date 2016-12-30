EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 30 Cabela's Inc
* Cabela's - co, Bass Pro Group, Llc got request for additional information and documentary material FTC, in connection with merger - sec filing
* Cabela's - Capital One says deals under bank purchase agreement will be approved by OCC but approval not likely to occur prior to October 3, 2017
* Cabela's - potential alternative structures being evaluated to permit closing of Bass Pro deal on or prior to October 3, 2017
* Cabela's - issuance of such second request "does not indicate that the FTC has concluded that the transaction raises competition concerns"
* Continues to expect clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino act,section 114(1) of competition act during the first half of 2017
* Cabela's - Capital One no longer expects to get OCC approval under BMA in time to permit Bass Pro Deal, bank purchase agreement to close by H1 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2if57gB Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Jan 25 German regulators will meet more than 20 banks on Monday to spell out requirements for relocating some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.