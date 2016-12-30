BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS LAUNCHES FOCUSED GENOMIC PANEL FOR HEREDITARY BREAST AND OVARIAN CANCER SYNDROME
* HAS LAUNCHED A FOCUSED GENOMIC PANEL FOR HEREDITARY BREAST AND OVARIAN CANCER SYNDROME (HBOC)
Dec 30 Merck Ltd :
* says demand notice from NPPA
* says co has been legally advised it has a good defendable case on merits
* co will challenge orders and will defend itself vigorously
* says received a demand notice from national pharmaceutical pricing authority demanding a sum of rs. 116.8 million rupees plus interest
* says NPPA alleges overcharging of price of formulation, polybion l 100 ml syrup, during period from January 2006 to June 2009
* government has issued demand notice despite the fact that co was neither a manufacturer nor a marketer of the subject drug Source text: (bit.ly/2hyWxsn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
Jan 25 The Boston Celtics will wear General Electric Co's corporate logo on their jerseys during basketball games beginning next season, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.
* To receive 950,000 euros ($1.02 million) from Bpifrance and the Occitania Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)