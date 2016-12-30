Dec 30 Merck Ltd :

* says demand notice from NPPA

* says co has been legally advised it has a good defendable case on merits

* co will challenge orders and will defend itself vigorously

* says received a demand notice from national pharmaceutical pricing authority demanding a sum of rs. 116.8 million rupees plus interest

* says NPPA alleges overcharging of price of formulation, polybion l 100 ml syrup, during period from January 2006 to June 2009

* says NPPA alleges overcharging of price of formulation, polybion l 100 ml syrup, during period from January 2006 to June 2009

* government has issued demand notice despite the fact that co was neither a manufacturer nor a marketer of the subject drug