UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 ANG Industries Ltd :
* says unit in question is an export unit and after the proposed sale the company shall be left with 2 other units situated in Sitarganj (Uttrakhand) and SEZ Noida UP
* says co, bankers in talks in various joint lender forum meetings to monetise certain assets to reduce debt
* clarifies on news item "SBI plans to sell manufacturing plants of ang industries limited"
* SBI on behalf of the banks have given mandate to sbi capital markets to find a potential buyer based on Swiss challenge method
* any asset sale by company is subject to all the bankers agreeing and hence EOI was taken out to start the process by SBI caps Source text:(bit.ly/2hzido7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources