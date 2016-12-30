Dec 30 Hengdeli Holdings Ltd :

* Vendors and Zhang entered into agreement

* Intends to declare special dividend of not less than hk$0.20 per share

* Expected that a loss on disposal of approximately rmb490 million would be recorded

* Deal at aggregate cash consideration of approximately rmb3.5 billion

* Vendors and Zhang entered into agreement vendor a agreed to sell Xinyu sale shares and vendor b agreed to sell Harvest Max sale shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: