* Valeura energy inc- closing of the transaction is expected early in q2 of 2017 and will provide an additional us$3 million in funds to valeura

* Valeura energy-outlook for annual average net sales in 2016 remains about 800 barrels of oil equivalent/day for tbng jv and banarli shallow program

* Valeura announces turkish government approval of transformational transactions