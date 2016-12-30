Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co Ltd
* Entered into equipment transfer agreement with Potevio Intelligence & Lighting Institute
* Deal in respect of sale of 121 sets of spare equipment
* Deal at a consideration of rmb7.9 million
* Would be able to generate a net gain of rmb4.1 million from the sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)