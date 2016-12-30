BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
Dec 30 Triple-s Management Corp
* Term loan a matures in October 2023 and term loan B and term loan C mature in January 2024
* Triple-S management-expects to use proceeds of loan to prepay on Jan 11 outstanding principal amount of 6.70 pct senior unsecured notes due January 2021
* On December 28 entered into a credit agreement pursuant to which it borrowed approximately $35.5 million - SEC filing
* Expects to use proceeds of loan to refinance an existing firstbank credit facility
* Expects to use proceeds of loan to fund a portion of a debt service reserve for loan Further company coverage:
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook