Corporates lead way in renewed LatAm bond supply surge
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
Dec 30 Mason Financial Holdings Ltd
* Pursuant to first share purchase agreement purchaser has agreed to acquire sale share A
* Entered into second share purchase agreement seller B has conditionally agreed to sell sale share B
* Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into (i) first share purchase agreement with seller A
* Group will pay a total cash consideration of hk$214.2 million under the agreements
* Purchaser is mason worldwide capital ;seller A is Victoria Fortress Investments and seller B is Ruby Success Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.