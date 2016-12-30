Corporates lead way in renewed LatAm bond supply surge
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
Dec 30 China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd :
* Upon completion, purchaser will own entire equity interest in each of target companies
* Purchaser being Ningbo Aoguan Real Estate and target companies being Ningbo Haituo, Ningbo Tianpai and Ningbo Disai
* Vendor being Ningbo Haipai Real Estate and vendor guarantors being Ningbo Haitian Shiji Industrial
* Vendor, purchaser, vendor guarantors, purchaser guarantor and target companies entered into equity transfer agreement
* Agreement for total consideration of rmb710 million in cash
* Consideration shall be funded by group's internal resources and/or financing through bank borrowing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.