AXA CEO says not interested in Generali -DPA
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
Dec 30 Kbc Groep NV :
* Acquires United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease, becoming largest bank- insurance group in Bulgaria
* will use internal sources/available funds to pay acquisition price in cash.
* Acquisition for a total consideration of 610 million euros ($642.94 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 A gauge of investor and bond dealer demand at Wednesday's auction of $34 billion in U.S. five-year Treasury notes fell to its weakest level since July, according to Treasury data.